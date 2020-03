New for 2020, Welch’s Easter Fruit Snacks are now available in three-ounce Easter Eggs that feature six fun-sized pouches inside, making them the perfect addition to Easter baskets or snacking all season long. Even better, the fruit snacks are festively shaped for the season — think bunnies, eggs, chicks and more. Welch’s Easter Fruit Snacks are made with real fruit. Additional pack sizes available including 28-count boxes, 35-count bags, 160-count boxes and more.

Welch Foods Inc.

www.welchs.com