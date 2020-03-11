Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Bar

Made with non-dairy Belgian chocolate and a vanilla base, Magnum Non-Dairy delivers the brand’s first-ever plant-based indulgence bar. Available in two flavors, Classic and Almond, non-dairy fans can now experience the signature Magnum “crack” with each and every bite. Certified Vegan by Vegan Action, the new Magnum Non-Dairy bars deliver the indulgence expected from the chocolate ice cream brand synonymous with decadence. Master chocolatiers source cocoa beans from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms and pair it with a deliciously creamy vanilla base made with a blend of coconut oil and pea protein, a plant-based alternative to dairy. Magnum Non-Dairy bars are now available for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $4.99-5.49.

Unilever North America

www.unileverusa.com