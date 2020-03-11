RaceTrac Launches Private-Label Debit Card

The Atlanta-based c-store chain has leveraged ZipLine’s private-label debit platform to launch the cards in 140 stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

RaceTrac has leveraged ZipLine’s private-label debit platform to launch RaceTrac Debit Cards in 140 convenience stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

By providing its consumers with branded debit cards and fuel discounts, RaceTrac will build its brand loyalty with every gas purchase.

“At RaceTrac, we believe that guests should have the freedom of choice,” said Melanie Isbill, Chief Marketing Officer of RaceTrac. “We’re excited to provide our guests with another great payment choice to make shopping with us simpler and more enjoyable through RaceTrac Debit.”

Headquartered in Atlanta, family-owned RaceTrac has been serving customers since 1934 and owns over 800 convenience store locations across the South under the RaceTrac and RaceWay brands.

ZipLine helps merchants build consumer loyalty and market share with private label debit, rewards and gift card programs. With a single platform for personalized rewards and branded debit payment, ZipLine’s clients strengthen their consumer relationships while saving on interchange fees.