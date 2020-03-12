7-Eleven Debuts ‘Raise the Roost’ Chicken Concept

The new restaurant concept, which features hand-breaded chicken tenders, wings, sandwiches and more, is co-located in one the retailer's new Evolution Stores in Manhattan.

7-Eleven has opened its new Southern-inspired quick-serve concept, Raise the Roost Chicken & Biscuits, in lower Manhattan, co-located in one of four of the retailer’s new Evolution Stores.

7-Eleven Evolution Stores are real-time, real-life experiential testing grounds where customers can try and buy the retailer’s latest innovations in revolutionary new store formats.

Billed as “Chicken Worth Crossing the Road For,” Raise the Roost offers a simple menu: made-from-scratch, hand-breaded fried chicken tenders with signature sauces, bone-in and boneless wings, signature chicken sandwiches and breakfast sandwiches. The in-store restaurant from 7-Eleven offers both made-to-order and grab-and-go options.

“On the go customers are looking for high-quality, differentiated food options, and 7-Eleven continues to explore new concepts that meet that demand,” said 7-Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto. “Raise the Roost offers craveable food and generous portions at prices below what you’ll find at most fried chicken establishments.”

In addition to Raise the Roost, the New York 7-Eleven Evolution Store located at 88 Greenwich Street also offers exclusive products, services and features:

Made-to-order specialty drinks that give customers the option to customize their drinks in a full-service beverage format including custom hot coffee drinks like flavored lattes, mochas and more as well as custom cold drinks like smoothies and cold brew coffee

Self-serve bean-to-cup coffee with the addition of touch-screen machines that brew custom hot and iced coffee in just seconds

Novelty beverages on tap that dispense cold beverages like tea, cold brew, kombucha, nitro cold brew, flavored drinks and more

Cold treats bar with self-serve frozen yogurt and ice cream that can be swirled to create new flavors with multiple toppings

Mobile Checkout: Customers can skip the checkout counter and pay for their purchases via the 7-Eleven app and accompanying 7Rewards loyalty program

7NOW Delivery App: 7-Eleven’s on-demand delivery app allows customers to achieve convenience like never before and have their favorite items like fresh food, beverages, snacks, groceries and household products delivered straight to their door

Each Evolution Store has customized design elements and product assortment to reflect the neighborhood and customers it will serve. The store design brings the spirit of Manhattan to life with its own neon Statue of Liberty and a video wall.

“Today’s customers expect even more than they did just a year ago when 7-Eleven opened its first Evolution Store in Dallas,” said Chris Tanco, 7-Eleven executive vice president and chief operating officer. “Consumer feedback — from that original store and the neighborhoods these new stores will serve – helped our store development team refine and design this next generation of the 7-Eleven shopping experience. We have raised the bar for convenience and invite everyone to come experience it for themselves.”

Evolution Stores are the first 7-Eleven stores to integrate restaurant concepts into the store design. Last year, 7-Eleven opened its first Evolution Store in Dallas, close to its home office and even closer to the original Southland Ice House in Oak Cliff where 7-Eleven pioneered the convenience retailing concept more than 90 years ago.

The Washington D.C. Evolution Store is now open at 504 K St., and the San Diego store at 3504 El Cajon Blvd. will open in the coming weeks. 7-Eleven plans to continue to expand Evolution Stores across the country in 2020.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.