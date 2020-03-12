Cenex Zip Trip Supports Animal Shelters

Cenex Zip Trip plans to support a number of different humane societies and animal shelters throughout its five-state footprint, selecting a different shelter to partner with each month.

Cenex Zip Trip will be supporting animals in need and various animal shelters in 2020 as part of its commitment to help strengthen hometown communities.

To kick things off in February, Cenex Zip Trip sponsored a dog in need of adoption for several months at the Humane Society of Northwest Montana in Kalispell. Cenex Zip Trip is covering the animal’s adoption fees and promoting her availability on its social media pages. The company is also covering the cost of a 10×10-foot kennel for her future owners to safely contain her while away.

Additionally, Cenex Zip Trip committed to donating $1 to the Humane Society of Northwest Montana for every new “like” its Facebook page received in February.

“Helping animals in need is something near and dear to the hearts of many of our employees,” said Andrea Worley, Cenex Zip Trip marketing specialist. “By supporting and helping to bring more awareness to our local animal shelters, we hope a few more deserving animals will find their forever homes this year.”

Other ways the company will support animal shelters is by holding donation drives of needed pet supplies and supporting shelter fundraising events.

“While this is a new, focused effort for us, we will certainly continue to support our usual variety of community events and local organizations,” Worley said.

Owned by CHS Inc., Cenex Zip Trip is a chain of 36 convenience stores located throughout Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota.