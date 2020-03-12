Florida CBD Outlet Ready to Roll Out Franchises

Natural Life adding two more stores, hoping to attract operators in Midwest, on East and West coasts.

Florida-based cannabidiol (CBD) products retailer Natural Life Franchise Corp. is ready to start rolling out franchise locations. The company currently has five corporate-owned locations spread across the Tallahassee, Tampa and Jacksonville markets in its home state. It recently announced that it is ready to implement its franchise business model.

The company, headquartered in Tallahassee, claims to be the first chain of retail stores that specializes in both CBD products, as well as other holistic plants including kava, kratom, turmeric, akuamma and more. Owner Gabriel Suarez founded Natural Life with the goal of helping those with the need find alternatives to their ailments.

The company anticipates to soon add three locations: a second location in downtown Tampa, a second location in Atlantic Beach (Jacksonville northeast), and a third in east Tallahassee. Two of these total of seven locations are expected to be franchises.

Throughout its stores, Natural Life offers more than 300 products and over 20 brands. Quality and safety are at the forefront, and the company ensures that brands are compliant with all upcoming 2020 regulations. In addition, Natural Life does its own third-party lab testing, regardless of whether the manufacturer provides its own test results.

Staff at Natural Life are certified by the esteemed CBD Training Academy. Managers are required to take a CBD Coach Course through the academy. The sales team is also trained on how to properly sell CBD, and help customers find the right product for their needs.

“Consumers are looking for a shopping experience that they can trust,” said Suarez. “At Natural Life Franchise Corp., we set ourselves apart with our commitment to quality products that undergo third-party lab testing on a regular basis. Our employees all receive training on CBD.”

Furthermore, all products carry liability insurance, which is unique in the CBD industry. This point of differentiation has earned Natural Life the trust that consumers highly value.

Natural Life is one of the three founding members of The Florida Hemp Council, a nonprofit that works to advance the Florida Hemp industry.

As a result of its rapid growth, Natural Life is embarking on expansion through franchising. Expansion plans include multiple markets in the state of Florida, the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and the West Coast, including California.

