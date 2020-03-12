Pilot Company Opens New California Travel Center

To celebrate the grand opening, Pilot Company is donating $5,000 to benefit the Fontana Unified School District’s career technical education programs.

Pilot Company announced the grand opening of a Flying J Travel Center in Fontana, Calif., in early March.

The Flying J Travel Center features full amenities for area residents and the traveling public, while adding approximately 50 local jobs and other economic benefits to the community.

“We are thrilled to officially open our 28rd location in California and to bring the convenience, great food and amenities of our Flying J Travel Center to San Bernardino County,” said Ken Parent, president of Pilot Company. “Our team is dedicated to providing friendly service and much needed facilities to the area, including 68 truck parking spaces for professional drivers. As part of our commitment to investing in our communities, we are honored to give back to the local school district.”

To celebrate the grand opening, Pilot Company is donating $5,000 to benefit the Fontana Unified School District’s career technical education programs.

This Flying J Travel Center offers many amenities, including:

Eight gasoline fueling positions and 8 diesel lanes with high-speed pumps for quicker refueling

Fresh-made pizza and grab-and-go food offerings prepared on site daily, including salads, sandwiches, burgers, fruit cups and an array of hot and cold snacks

Wendy’s restaurant

Pilot’s Best Gourmet Coffees, including bean-to-cup selections and cold brew

68 truck parking spots

Seven showers

Driver’s lounge

Everyday products for quick shopping needs

The new facility at 14320 Slover Avenue will be the company’s 28rd location in California, including travel centers, dealers and cardlock locations. It is expected to contribute $12 million annually in state and local tax revenues.

Customers can find nearby locations, plan their trip and save money at Pilot and Flying J locations with the Pilot Flying J app, including a three-cent gas or auto diesel discount and exclusive offers on popular food and beverages. Professional drivers also have access to time-saving features in the app including mobile fueling, shower and parking reservations.

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company supplies more than 11 billion gallons of fuel per year. Its network of more than 900 retail and fueling locations provides travelers with convenient stops that offer a variety of amenities and products to make road travel easier.

The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 630 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,500 diesel lanes and 35 Truck Care service centers.

The One9 Fuel Network connects smaller fleets and professional drivers to the services they need at a variety of fueling locations. The energy division optimizes the sourcing and supply of fuel, DEF, bio and renewables and provides critical hauling and disposal services in our nation’s busiest basins as the third largest tanker fleet in North America.