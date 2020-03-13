Plant-Based Protein Campaign

Wonderful Pistachios launched a new multimillion-dollar marketing campaign to further resonate with the growing number of people adding more plant-based protein to their diet. The campaign emphasizes that the best protein is grown on trees, not bred or developed in a lab. To attract protein-seeking shoppers, new retail display bins — hitting store floors early this year — will stand out at point of purchase, drawing attention to the plant-based origins of Wonderful Pistachios and offering a solution to those hungry for a plant-protein-powered snack. The new integrated campaign features print ads, social media, digital, public relations, emails and Wonderful Pistachios retail bins featuring imagery of pistachio trees. The bins provide retailers a lift in sales and will propel the campaign throughout 2020.

The Wonderful Company

www.wonderful.com