Stewart’s Shops Outlines Coronavirus Safety Measures

New York-based Stewart’s Shops has announced the measures it’s taking to keep customers and employees safe from the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Stewart’s will continue to safeguard its customers, shops and partners by practicing proper sanitation and hygiene, which includes diligent hand-washing for at least 20 seconds, food prep and customer area surface sanitation and consistent restroom cleaning. Stewart’s said it regularly sanitizes pin pads, door handles, coffee pot handles and high-touch areas.

Stewart’s is encouraging its customers and partners to stay home when they are sick and said it will continue to do everything in its power to prevent the spreading of germs in its shops.

The c-store chain also listed things that customers can do. The best way to prevent illness is to follow these recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC):

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available.

Cough or sneeze into a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If a tissue is unavailable, cough or sneeze into the bend of the arm, not the hand.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stewart’s has experienced a high demand for cleaning supplies and hand sanitizers. The chain is working closely with its suppliers to provide customers with the products needed.

Stewart’s said its top priority at this point is keeping customers and partners healthy and safe and is closely monitoring and following the preventative recommendations outlined by the CDC.