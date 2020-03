Serendipity Ice Cream is unleashing the magic of Unicorns with a new delicious flavor, Unicorn Bliss Sundae. Inspired by the delicious and iconic desserts of Serendipity 3 in New York City, Unicorn Bliss Sundae is a whimsical combination of vanilla ice cream mixed with pink and blue cookie dough, topped off with a magical glittery unicorn swirl. Ice cream fanatics the world over will not be able to resist this truly unique frozen experience.

