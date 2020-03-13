Yesway Rewards Member Wins Trip to Disney’s New Star Wars Attraction

To participate, customers had to use the Yesway App or their Yesway Rewards Card and purchase a participating Pepsi, General Mills or Ferrara Candy Company product.

Yesway teamed up with General Mills, Ferrara Candy Company and Pepsi to offer one Yesway Rewards loyalty program member a trip to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort.

The Yesway Rewards member, Jason Brown from Alliance, Neb., visited his local Yesway store in Alliance, Neb., on March 6 with his wife, son and father to accept his sweepstakes prize in person. He and three guests will enjoy:

Round-trip economy airfare for four to Orlando, Fla.

Four nights hotel accommodation at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Four-day base theme park tickets with admission to one Disney theme park per day

Round-trip transportation from Orlando International Airport to the resort via Disney’s Magical Express with baggage handling

$500.00 in Visa Gift Cards

“‘We’re thrilled to be able to offer this exciting sweepstakes prize to our loyal Yesway Rewards members,” said Derek Gaskins, SVP of Merchandising and Procurement, Yesway. “May the Force be with them!”

To participate, customers had to use the Yesway App or their Yesway Rewards Card and purchase any of the following participating Pepsi, General Mills or Ferrara Candy Company products: Chex Mix, Chex Mix Max’d, Nerds Rope and Pepsi two-liter, at any Yesway location offering Yesway Rewards.

Alternatively, consumers were also able to participate by mail-in entry, no purchase required. Yesway Rewards members automatically received one ballot entry every time that they purchased one of these products and used their Yesway Rewards card between Dec. 4, 2019, and Feb. 4, 2020.

Yesway is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, and Abilene, Texas. Yesway’s swiftly expanding portfolio currently consists of 415 stores located in Iowa, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming, including most recently, the 304-store Allsup’s Convenience Stores chain. Yesway plans to grow its portfolio to over 500 convenience stores in selected regions of the U.S. over the next several years.