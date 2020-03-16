Baked Pineapple Chips

Remaining true to its philosophy of “less is more,” bare’s new Simply Pineapple Chips are made with one simple ingredient. While the brand debuted Pineapple Chips & Coconut Chips Medleys last year, this is bare’s first-ever standalone baked Pineapple Chip, hitting shelves nationwide this summer. A convenient, resealable bag also makes it easy to eat real anywhere. Like the rest of bare’s expansive portfolio of baked crunchy snacks, new Simply Pineapple Chips are Non-GMO Project Verified and contain no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. Bare Simply Pineapple Chips will retail for $4.99 per 1.6-ounce bag.

Bare Snacks

www.BareSnacks.com