QuickChek Outlines COVID-19 Steps

QuickChek recently released a statement by the company’s President and CEO Dean Durling on the measures it is taking to address COVI-19.

As it continues to monitor the impact of the virus, the company said that the health and well-being of its customers, employees and community remain its top priority.

Durling said ge believes it’s important to share the steps that QuickChek is taking to ensure that it maintains the highest standards of a healthy environment. The company also wants to ensure customers that it is continually monitoring COVID-19 and is adhering to the advice and protocols set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local health officials.

As part of its protocols, QuickChek has amplified cleaning and disinfecting schedules to maintain a healthy environment to keep customers and employees safe.

Specifically, QuickChek has:

Increased the cleaning frequency and daily cleaning schedules

Increased the frequency of disinfecting all doorknobs, handles, surfaces and restroom

Increased the sanitizing frequency of high touch points throughout the store including self-checkout machines, instant lottery machines and food and beverage equipment

Discontinued food sampling in an effort to reduce the potential of unintentional contamination

Encoured staff, vendors and customers to adhere to guidelines set forth by the CDC, which include frequent hand washing and encouraging all to stay home if they’re feeling ill

In addition, actions QuickChek has taken over the last several years have helped it prepare for scenarios like this. From food safety to health and hygiene to cleaning and sanitation, QuickChek has implemented procedures and resources to safeguard the well-being of its employees and customers.