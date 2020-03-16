Sheetz, Kum & Go Provide Paid Leave to Employees Affected by COVID-19

The c-store chains have issued statements on the steps they are currently taking, including increased sanitation efforts and updated employee sick leave policies.

Kum & Go and Sheetz have issued statements surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, outlining measures the companies are taking. In addition to increasing sanitation efforts and other preventative measures, both companies said they will provide employees affected by the virus additional paid leave.

“All of our employees receive paid time off, but we are providing up to an additional two weeks paid time to any employee who contracts the virus or is subject to quarantine due to exposure,” said Sheetz President and COO Travis Sheetz.

Sheetz said employees are being evaluated by management before the start of their shift. In addition, employees with pre-existing health conditions or compromised immune systems are “eligible for leave without fear of losing their jobs.”

Kum & Go has a similar policy. If an employee needs to self-quarantine for the mandated 14 days, Kum & Go Chairman and CEO Kyle J. Krause said they will be compensated for their normally worked schedules. In addition, the company will pay for COVID-19 testing for its employees.

“If an associate experiences any symptoms of COVID-19, we encourage them to be tested,” said Krause. “And regardless of their health coverage status, should there be a cost associated with testing, we will cover it.”

Sheetz also established an advisory board of senior leaders and experts in the field of sanitation and food safety, which is communicating with its stores and evaluating the impact of COVID-19 in every community in which Sheetz operates. They are also working with local health and government officials as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“While the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and rapidly changing environment surrounding it have produced a lot of fear and anxiety, I want to assure you that Sheetz is prioritizing the health and well-being of our team members, customers and communities above all else,” said Sheetz.

The companies acknowledge the potential need to close stores, pending further changes as well as the direction of local, state and federal health agencies and officials. Health and safety continue to be the top priority.

“As a fourth-generation, family-run company, there’s only one question that matters to us: Are we living our values? In moments like these, that question has never been more important,” said Krause. “We will continue to work every day to make sure we can answer with it a resounding ‘yes.'”

