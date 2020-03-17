Amazon Limits Warehouse Shipments for Three Weeks

The company told sellers and vendors that it would only accept shipments of household staples, medical supplies and other high-demand products to its warehouse until April 5.

Amazon is limiting shipments to its warehouses, prioritizing certain items in response to the surge in orders in the U.S. amid COVID-19.

The limits apply to large vendors and third-party sellers, who list items to sell on Amazon’s site directly.

According to Business Insider, Amazon sent an email to sellers notifying them that it is now prioritizing shipment in six categories:

baby products

health and household, including personal-care appliances

beauty and personal care

grocery

industrial and scientific

pet supplies

Amazon said vendors would see “reduced purchase orders” as it “temporarily paused” orders for all non-essential products until April 5. It also extended the delivery windows for existing orders, giving vendors more time to deliver those products to Amazon.

On Monday, Amazon also announced that it was hiring an additional 100,000 employees in its warehouse and delivery networks and said it would increase their pay by $2 per hour through April.