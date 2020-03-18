7-Eleven Offers ‘Contactless’ Delivery Option As Part of COVID-19 Response

For in-store shopping, 7-Eleven has enhanced its standards and procedures for hygiene, hand-washing, sanitation, food handling and preparation in stores and increased the frequency of cleaning high-touch surfaces.

As part of its response to COVID-19, 7-Eleven’s delivery service, 7NOW, which is available at select locations, has added a contactless delivery option, meaning the delivery is left at the door by the driver.

7NOW orders are delivered in about 30 minutes; however, demand may impact delivery times. Items available include beverages, fresh and hot foods, household items, groceries and more.

In addition, the company issued a letter by 7-Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto, addressing COVID-19.

“We recognize Coronavirus (COVID-19) is a serious concern to our customers,” said DePinto. “As a neighborhood store and convenient delivery provider in so many communities, 7-Eleven is monitoring the situation closely to prioritize the health of our customers, employees and franchisees across more than 9,000 U.S. stores.”

DePinto shared information about 7-Eleven’s enhanced standards and procedures for hygiene, hand-washing, sanitation, food handling and preparation in stores, including increasing the frequency of cleaning high-touch surfaces.

A leadership team at the company’s Store Support Center is dedicated to staying up-to-date with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines to make the best adjustments to business operations and policies as needed.

Additionally, the convenience retailer is taking the following steps to keep people safe and stores clean:

Employees and franchisees are being asked to stay home if they have any symptoms of the COVID-19 illness or feel sick. Customers are asked to do the same so that 7-Eleven store employees can continue to serve the community. Products can be delivered through the 7NOW app.

Implementing precautionary measures for all fresh food offerings: (1) All open-air fresh food items will be clerk-served including taquitos, hot dogs, hot chicken wings and tenders, and pizza. (2) Daily delivered fresh bakery goods as well as any items baked in-store will now be sold pre-packaged. (3) The fresh condiment bar has been replaced with a selection of pre-packaged condiments.

CDC-recommended hygiene posters are displayed in high-traffic areas in stores.

7-Eleven stores have discontinued the use of personal cups for hot and cold dispensed beverages. Participating stores will still offer the refill discount on one-time use 7-Eleven cups in stores for anyone who brings in a personal cup.

Diligently working to ensure stores remain in-stock with high-demand, essential products.

Stores will continue to provide quality products at fair, honest prices.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.