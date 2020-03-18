Gas Express Partners With Champs Chicken

Beginning spring 2020, more than 30 Gas Express’s Circle K locations will begin serving Champs Chicken in the Atlanta and Little Rock communities. By end of 2021, more than 60 locations will offer this hot chicken program.

Champs Chicken is Pro Food Systems Inc.’s (PFSbrands) flagship franchise. The brand is famous for its premium, 5-star, freshly breaded chicken tenders along with a full menu lineup. Its menu includes a variety of meal options and sides including crispy fish and shrimp, chicken sandwiches, macaroni and cheese, potato wedges, sweet corn and more.

Based on location, a few Circle K stores will have the Cooper’s Express menu, featuring a simplified menu and a kicked-up Cajun flavor profile.

“We are proud to partner with Champs Chicken in the Atlanta area,” said Amin Chitalwala, CEO of Gas Express. “We want to serve our customers with the highest quality food that they expect — at an affordable price – and by partnering with Champs Chicken, we can do just that. Their menu, food quality and customer support are second to none.”

Shawn Burcham, CEO and founder of Champs Chicken’s parent company, PFSbrands, is also excited about the new partnership.

“We remain unwavering in our commitment to customers. When you see our label, you can be assured you’ll receive the best meal at a great value, each and every time,” he said. “We’re excited to be working with Gas Express LLC and Circle K, and we look forward to serving the Atlanta and Little Rock communities.”

Gas Express is a franchisee of Circle K. Based in Atlanta, its goal is continued growth and profitability through commitment, community mindedness and responsible retailing and to continue to expand the Circle K presence in much of Georgia through an exclusive master franchise agreement in Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb and Fulton counties.