Morning Combo Pack

Tyson Convenience’s new JimmyDean Morning Combos pair delicious breakfast flavors in a ready-to-eat, portable package. Each combo pack is ready to eat straight from the package or can be heated in under 30 seconds for a warm, tasty morning snack. Flavors include Mini Maple Pancakes & Maple Sausage Bites and Blueberry Muffin & Sausage Bites. JimmyDean Morning Combos provide a portable yet classic breakfast fare with eight grams of protein per pack, offering consumers a convenient option they can easily take to go.

Tyson Foodservice

www.tysonfoodservice.com