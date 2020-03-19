COVID-19 UPDATE FROM NAG, YEO AND CSTORE DECISIONS

Good Afternoon Everyone,

All of us here at CStore Decisions, the National Advisory Group (NAG) and the Young Executives Organization (YEO), hope you and your families are safe and doing well. These are challenging times that, quite frankly, none of us could have predicted.

Over the past few weeks, it has become clear that it is in the best interests of our members and long-term public safety to reduce large gatherings. As such, we have made the decision to postpone the YEO Conference and the CBD Conference in Nashville scheduled for May 4-7.

The CBD Conference will transition to a two-part Webinar series with the same agenda on May 6th and 7th. We will be promoting registration in the coming days.

I want you to know that we understand the enormous pressure you are under to continue operating your businesses and looking after your employees and families. Our thoughts and prayers go out to you as you navigate these difficult times.

In our board conference call yesterday, many of our members expressed special concern for their people, and that doesn’t surprise me as the convenience retail industry has always been a people-first business. Whether it’s a natural disaster or a global pandemic, the convenience store industry emerges as a beacon of hope for the communities it serves, and this COVID-19 virus is no exception. The important thing to remember is that we will all get through this together.

Please let me know if there is any way we can be of assistance. The next few months will continue to see new challenges, but we will persevere if we stay smart, diligent and minimize risks. I have no doubt our great industry will rise back stronger than ever. Please be safe.

Wishing you prayers and good health.

John Lofstock

Executive Director

The National Advisory Group (NAG)

Editor-in-Chief, CStore Decisions