Pilot Company Raises Record Amount for American Heart Association

Pilot Company customers and employees raised a record-breaking $1,680,237 for the American Heart Association (AHA) during its ‘Life is Why We Give’ campaign last month.

During the month of February, customers could visit any of Pilot Company’s 700 company-operated travel centers and convenience stores in the U.S. to participate in the fundraising campaign, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the AHA.

“Giving to such an important cause, which affects so many of our loved ones, helps the American Heart Association discover breakthroughs and develop initiatives to save and improve lives,” said Ken Parent, president of Pilot Company, ahead of the event kickoff. “Together, we can help countless people within our communities and around the world who are impacted by heart disease and stroke.”

Pilot Company kicked off its third year of the campaign with several ways for customers to participate at its stores across the country, including company-operated Pilot and Flying J travel centers, Mr. Fuel, Stamart and Pride locations.

Fundraising initiatives included:

Paper Heart Icons: $1, $3 and $5 red hearts available for purchase at all locations.

Pin-Pad Round Up or Donation: Guests could round up their purchase to the nearest whole dollar or elect to donate other amounts at the pin-pad during checkout. (Certain purchases, including, without limitation, fuel and fuel additives and purchases made on fleet cards or direct bill programs, were not eligible for round-up contributions.) Donate Online: A donation link was also included on the company’s campaign website at throughout the month of February.

Social Media Donation: On Valentine’s Day, customers could follow @pilotflyingj on social media for an opportunity to “spread the love” and donate to the American Heart Association.

For each of these contribution options, the full amount was donated directly to the AHA.

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Pilot Company’s network of more than 900 retail and fueling locations provides travelers with convenient stops that offer a variety of amenities and products to make road travel easier. The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 630 restaurants, 73,000 truck parking spaces, 5,200 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and 35 Truck Care service centers.