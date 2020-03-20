All-Natural Cheese Snack

Borden Cheese has launched Crisps ‘n Cubes in to continue to offer an innovative all-natural cheese snacking options to consumers. An intentional duo of crunchy 100% oven-baked cheese and delicious 100% real cheese, Borden Cheese Crisps ‘n Cubes is a low-carb option for a satisfying and healthy on-the-go snack. Borden Cheese Crisps ‘n Cubes comes in three flavor combinations: Sharp Cheddar Crisps and Colby Jack Cubes; Jalapeño Crisps and Mild Cheddar Cubes; Cheddar Crisps and White Cheddar Cubes. With only 150 calories, nine grams of protein and less than one gram of carbohydrates per tray, Borden Cheese Crisps ‘n Cubes brings a clear point of difference to the cheese snacking segment. Borden Cheese Crisps ‘n Cubes has no added hormones, no added sugar, no artificial preservatives and is gluten free.

Borden Cheese

www.bordencheese.com