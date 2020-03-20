OnCue Donates Food and Supplies in Response to COVID-19

The Oklahoma-based c-store chain has donated more than $30,000 of non-perishable food and personal care products to local food banks, pantries and soup kitchens.

Stillwater, Okla.-based OnCue has donated more than $30,000 of non-perishable food and personal care products to several local food banks, pantries and soup kitchens in response to increased community needs surrounding COVID-19.

The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma accepted 2,800 pounds of the assorted grocery products this week.

“We are so thankful for OnCue’s recent donation of food, medicine and personal hygiene items,” said Deb Bunting, interim CEO of the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. “With the closure of businesses and schools, we are starting to see an increase in the number of people needing food assistance and this donation will go a long way in helping meet those needs.”

OnCue hopes to encourage increased donations.

“One of OnCue’s core values is being a good neighbor in the communities where we live and work,” said Scott Minton, director of business development, OnCue. “It was extremely gratifying to visit every OnCue, collecting items to help feed our neighbors, especially during a time when many families may be looking for additional help due to community health concerns.”

Bunting added that the Regional Food Bank has modified its volunteer model to adhere to safe distancing guidelines and are in need of volunteers to help pack emergency food boxes.

“We are taking all precautions possible, and we really need the help to ensure we have enough emergency food boxes,” she said. “I encourage anyone who is not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and is under the age of 60 to consider volunteering in this time of extreme need.”

Our Daily Bread, a food resource center in OnCue’s hometown of Stillwater, Okla., received over $5,500 in products as well as a merchandising refrigerator.

“Our Daily Bread is incredibly grateful for the partnership with OnCue,” said Becky Taylor, executive director of Our Daily Bread Food & Resource Center. “The food received from OnCue increases the options our guests have when they come to us for groceries. Hunger relief is a collective effort and OnCue is an integral part of our team.”

