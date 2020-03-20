Orion Land Mark Receives Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 Award

The foodservice company was ranked No. 1 in the Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurant category.



Orion Land Mark CEO Keith Kinsey announced the Sioux Falls-based foodservice company was recently ranked No. 1 in the Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurant category of Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500.

Franchise companies across the country are ranked on factors such as costs, growth rate, support systems, brand strength and financial stability.

“We are so proud of our employees, franchisees and partners,” said Kinsey. “They are the ones that make this company a great place to work and a business we’re honored to be a part of. We thank all of them for their support in achieving this goal.”

The company’s passion is to continue to expand the category through menu innovation, service and product quality. Kinsey noted that Orion was ranked No. 228 in the overall ranking, up 15 spots from 2019, and has proudly been ranked on the Franchise 500 list for the past several consecutive years.

In April 2019, Orion merged with Land Mark Products out of Milford, Iowa, making Orion Land Mark the nation’s largest pizza supplier to the convenience store industry.

Orion Land Mark franchises and/or licenses its branded food concepts to over 2,000 locations throughout the world. Orion Land Mark offers Hot Stuff Pizza, Gourmet Grub Burgers, Chopz Salads, Sandwiches & Burritos, Paavo’s Pizza and others through Orion’s direct store delivery system as well as Papa Primo’s Pizza, Piccadilly Circus Pizza and Day N’ Night Bites through distributors across the U.S.