PODCAST: Choice Market Leads With Innovation

CStore Decisions recently spoke with Mike Fogarty, CEO of Denver-based Choice Market, about how Choice is standing out with better-for-you food, an omnichannel approach and new technology. The chain is introducing a new delivery platform, with plans to offer the entire store product base for delivery using its own fleet of electric vehicle drivers — ideas all chains can benefit from as they look to find new ways to serve customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Choice is also gearing up to offer frictionless checkout with the opening of its fourth location.