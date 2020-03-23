C-Stores Hiring Amid COVID-19

Many convenience store chains are now hiring, both to keep up with demand for food and other products as well as provide jobs in communities across the country where people have been laid off.

Labeled essential businesses by states and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) during the COVID-19 pandemic, many convenience stores are now hiring — both to keep up with demand for food and other products and to provide jobs for people who have been laid off.

7-Eleven

7 Eleven is hiring more than 20,000 new store employees to meet increased demand for its products and services, the company said. These roles will also will help meet a surge in mobile orders through its 7NOW app, which delivers more than 3,000 items including food, snacks, grocery, household and health needs in about 30 minutes in approximately 400 cities.

“7-Eleven is a neighborhood store and it’s our priority to serve the communities in which we operate during this unprecedented crisis,” said 7-Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto. “Between 7-Eleven Inc. and our franchised business owners, we expect as many as 20,000 store employees to be hired in the coming months. This will provide job opportunities and ensure 7-Eleven stores remain clean and in-stock with the goods our customers need during this critical time.”

True North

Brecksville, Ohio-based True North Energy is looking to fill a variety of positions at its truenorth branded stores, from part-time cashiers to full-time assistants and store managers, the company announced on social media.

“We offer flexible schedules, advancement opportunities and an exciting work environment,” the company said.

Thorntons

To help its communities and to continue to serve customers, Louisville, Ky.-based Thorntons announced that it is hiring part-time temporary contingent workers at all of its locations.

The company defined contingent workers as part-time, temporary team members who will clean, stock shelves and coolers, maintain store standards, assist with other non-register activities and help to create a safe, clean and friendly environment.

“During these uncertain times, Thorntons is committed to caring for our communities and our people,” said Shelly Gibson, Chief Legal & People Officer. “Our teams are working hard to keep our stores safe and operational and we need extra help to continue to provide great guest service. At the same time, many people in the communities we serve now face unforeseen circumstances and challenges. We are proud to offer these jobs to help displaced workers supplement their incomes and care for their families.”

GPM Investments

GPM Investments, which operates and supplies convenience stores in 23 states, plans to hire 5,000 new employees in its stores.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the chain hopes to provide critical employment opportunities for those in local communities who may have recently lost their income as a result of a temporary closure.

“We operate in a number of small towns and we recognize many people may be out of work,” said Arie Kotler, CEO of GPM. “We realize this is a difficult time, but want to assure people who live in the communities where we operate, that we intend to continue operations and can provide employment opportunities for those who have lost their income as a result of the pandemic. We are here to serve our customers and together, we are working hard to ensure that our friends and families in the communities we serve have the essential items they need to care for their families. I continue to be amazed at the dedication and fortitude of our associates as we navigate this crisis and hope to add many others in need to our team.”

GPM will also offer incentives to team members that can be used to obtain food, fuel and other essential items.

“We continue to evaluate and do what we can to support our existing and new team members,” said GPM’s Senior Vice President of Human Resources Veronica Donchez.

Clark’s Pump-N-Shop

While the company is “always hiring,” according to Director of Operations Brian Unrue, Clark’s Pump-N-Shop is currently advertising openings at all of its 68 locations in Kentucky, West Virginia, Ohio and Florida, in an effort to help “anyone who might be out of a job due to the mandatory shutdowns.”