CBD Retail Trends Conference Shifts to Virtual Format

Same dates, expert panels slated for modified online version of insightful and educational event on navigating the CBD marketplace.

We’ve gone virtual! Our CBD Retail Trends Conference is now an online opportunity for those looking to gain insight into maximizing opportunities presented by the burgeoning CBD marketplace.

Because of the COVID-19 health emergency, CBD Retail Trends has modified the original in-person conference. The webinar version keeps the same dates – May 6 and 7 — with three hours of online sessions each day so attendees can benefit from the insight and expertise of CBD industry panelists and retailers.

To see the revamped agenda and register for the CBD Retail Trends Virtual Conference, visit https://www.cbdretailconference.com.

The CBD and hemp retail products markets are expanding exponentially, despite uncertainty due to a patchwork of federal, state and local legislation. Major name brand companies in the beverage, snack, wellness, cosmetic and other industries are investing in CBD product lines, ready to capitalize on the developing CBD market. Retail outlets should be poised to capitalize, too.

C-store and other retailers who attend the CBD Retail Trends Virtual Conference will learn the difference between hemp, cannabis and CBD products; which customers are buying those products — and why; and which new products and trends are on the horizon.

Plus, attendees will learn how to navigate the fledgling industry and shifting regulatory landscape.

Join us on May 6-7 for the CBD Retail Trends Virtual Conference 2020.