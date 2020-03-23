Easter Candy Flavors

PEEPS is a one-stop hop for all Easter essentials, including the iconic colorful Chicks and Bunnies, as well as new flavors, chocolate varieties and jelly beans. While eating PEEPS is the primary reason consumers purchase the brand, a third of fans purchase PEEPS with a different purpose in mind, including to use them in recipes, crafts, dioramas, science experiments and gaming activities. The PEEPS Brand is urging fans to choose a side. Express your “PEEPSONALITY” on social media by sharing if they are team #PEEPSChick or #PEEPSBunny.

