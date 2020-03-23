Love’s Provides Pay Increases, Bonuses to Hourly Employees During COVID-19

Among the COVID-19 changes, all hourly store employees will receive a $100 bonus, a $2 per hour pay increase through May 1 and free meals while they work.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores announced that it is giving hourly store employees a pay increase and a bonus in light of their hard work and dedication during COVID-19.

All hourly store employees will receive a $100 bonus to be paid on March 30. Love’s is also giving a $2 per hour pay increase for all hourly store employees and providing free meals while they work. The pay increases, which also include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care hourly employees, will run through May 1 and will be evaluated at that time.

All salaried managers will receive their first quarter bonuses regardless of whether their targets were made, and a month earlier than normal. Love’s is also offering additional paid sick time in certain situations related to COVID-19. If an employee tests positive for COVID-19 or is ordered quarantined during the crisis by a doctor, they’ll be paid for up to 80 hours of missed time.

“Unprecedented times means unprecedented measures and that’s what Love’s is doing as a company,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “The fantastic work of our store teams deserves to be rewarded. It is our mission to serve those professional drivers who are a part of getting America’s vital goods, including medical and food supplies, delivered throughout the country.”

The company also announced that it is hiring across the country, including at its Oklahoma City corporate headquarters and its more than 510 stores in 41 states.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government recognized truck stops as an essential business in the fight against the virus. Dedicated team members are needed to help keep goods moving through important corridors and across the nation.

