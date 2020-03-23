SweeTARTS is once again innovating its Soft & Chewy Ropes candy line by launching two new, one-of-a-kind confections: SweeTARTS Twisted Rainbow Punch Ropes and SweeTARTS Twisted Mixed Berry Ropes Bites. Both new products offer consumers a multi-faceted candy experience full of vibrant colors and mouth-watering flavors that are rolling out nationwide this spring in four sizes: three-ounce small peg, SRP $1.99; 3.5-ounce share pack, SRP $1.99; five-ounce medium peg, SRP $2.49; nine-ounce LDB, SRP $3.49. SweeTARTS Twisted Mixed Berry Ropes Bites are the newest poppable treat that combine three new tangy berry flavors, including cherry, strawberry and raspberry, twisted together and filled with a matching, delicately tart center.

Ferrara

www.ferrarausa.com