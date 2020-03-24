Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging

Inline Plastics announced the integration of rDPET across its full product line, making Inline the first food packaging manufacturer in the U.S. to develop high-performing food-grade packaging material infused with post-consumer content born from recycling at the molecular level, known as chemical recycling. rDPET is the latest solution, in a long tradition of innovation, from Inline Plastics. By using rDPET coupled with the energy efficient proprietary manufacturing ‘direct to sheet’ process, Inline Plastics realizes the following environmental benefits in comparison to traditional PET: diverts nearly 1 billion water bottles from the world’s oceans and landfills annually, uses over 50% less energy during material production and reduces the carbon footprint by 112,000 acres of forest or emissions equal to 233 million miles driven per year.

Inline Plastics

www.inlineplastics.com