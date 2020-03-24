Pilot Company Thanks Employees for Their Dedication During COVID-19

The company is providing all hourly team members with an additional $2 per hour through April 29, an emergency pay plan, free meals and bonuses for managers.

Pilot Company has issued a ‘thank you’ letter to its employees, outlining new benefits during COVID-19.

“Our more than 28,000 team members are doing everything possible to keep drivers safe and healthy, while also ensuring they have access to the fuel, food and services they need to keep going through this difficult COVID-19 situation,” the company said. “It’s because of our team members that we’re able to keep our 780+ travel centers open and operational.”

In appreciation, Pilot Company is providing its employees with the following benefits:

Thank You Pay: All store hourly team members will be paid an additional $2 per hour. This pay is retroactive back to March 19 and will continue through April 29. It applies to regular hours worked as well as overtime hours.

In addition, Pilot Company said it is still hiring and interviewing to keep its facilities staffed and open.