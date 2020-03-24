Rutter’s Launches New Rewards App

The new app is designed to give Rutter's Rewards customers more personalization, unique VIP offers and the ability to go completely card-less.

York, Pa.-based Rutter’s launched a brand-new custom mobile app, in partnership with Paytronix, designed to give customers more personalization, such as connecting to their Facebook profile picture, unique VIP offers and the ability to go completely card-less.

Over 10 years ago, Rutter’s was the first convenience store chain to launch a mobile app when they partnered with GasBuddy to develop the OpenStore platform. As an industry leader in technology, the timing is perfect for Rutter’s to make the change and stay at the head of the pack.

Paytronix offered Rutter’s the ability to develop a custom app and fully integrate the Rutter’s Rewards program, which will give their Rutter’s customers the best experience possible.

“Being first in the convenience store industry to have a mobile app is something our company is very proud to tout,” said Chris Hartman, Rutter’s Director of Fuels, Forecourt and Advertising. “Now, as we move to Rutter’s 2.0 app, we’re thrilled to have an engaged partner in Paytronix. The new capabilities will not only improve the current Rutter’s Rewards experience, but will continue do so as technology innovation becomes available in the future.”

With their customer-centric approach to building the new app, Rutter’s customized it to cater to the wants and needs of their Rutter’s Rewards loyalists. Rutter’s Rewards gives customers the ability to earn cents off on fuel with in-store purchases, in addition to an everyday three cents off.

Rewards Members will be able to view their fuel rewards, monthly promotions and special VIP only offers, as well as search for store fuel prices and amenities. And as a thank you to their loyal customers, Rutter’s is giving anyone who downloads the app and signs-in, a one-time bonus of 10 cents off per gallon.

Rutter’s is a privately-held chain of convenience stores headquartered in Central Pennsylvania. Part of a family managed group of companies, Rutter’s includes convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company and a real estate company. With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 273-year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the U.S.