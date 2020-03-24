Slow-Smoked Barbecue Program

Eby Foodservice’s Component BBQ Program is a profitable program with simple preparation and quality branded items from Perfectly Southern — genuine, slow-smoked, fully cooked barbecue and no royalty fees. Proteins include pulled pork, pulled chicken, beef brisket and smoked sausage. There are a variety of options, from a simple sandwich to full meal deals with craveable side dishes. Simple preparation, low labor cost and consistent product. Eby Foodservice’s support includes: operations manual to assist with training and execution, step-by-step recipes, food station planogram for ease of set-up and execution in-store, BBQ station checklists for consistent execution, marketing support and point-of-sale (POS) materials to help drive traffic and sales, equipment options for low, medium and high volume stores, smallwares, disposables and packaging available, support and insights from trusted foodservice partners.

Eby-Brown

www.eby-brown.com

[email protected]

(800) 553-8249