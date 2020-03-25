Friendly Express Debuts Loyalty and Debit Program

The Georgia-based c-store chain partnered with ZipLine to develop its new Express Rewards program, which will include incentives such as fuel discounts and other offers.

Georgia-based Friendly Express partnered with ZipLine to develop Express Rewards, a new loyalty program integrated with private label debit.

Customers of the 34-store chain will receive incentives such as fuel discounts, ‘surprise & delight’ offers and clubs through Express Rewards and Express Debit.

Friendly Express is also partnering with ZipLine’s Consumer Engagement team for brand strategy that includes naming and logo design, employee training, point-of-purchase strategy and design and a wide range of campaign tactics designed to drive adoption. ZipLine’s in-house creative services team is designing and producing all campaign materials.

“We’re excited to offer a more robust loyalty program that will directly impact frequency of visits and basket size,” said Danny Smith, president of Friendly Express. “By having one platform and enrollment process for payment and rewards, we’ll offer a more convenient and effective way to build loyalty.”

Friendly Express can trace its origins back to Lewis Oil Company (now Lewis and Raulerson Inc.). The first venture into the convenience store business was a small store on the outskirts of Waycross known as Shell Express. Grady Lewis and Bill Raulerson partnered together to purchase the location in 1989. From those humble beginnings, Grady Lewis was able to grow the business into a 13-store chain by 1996.

The company acquired several other convenience store chains during the 1990s, including Sunrise Foods, the Georgia Lil’ Champ locations, and Friendly Marts. Eventually, Shell Express gave way to Friendly Express, Inc. Today, Friendly operates thirty-four locations in southeast Georgia.