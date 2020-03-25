Limited-Edition Cookie Packs

CStore Decisions

OREO teamed up with Trolls World Tour to release the song “Just Sing (Trolls World Tour)” from the soundtrack exclusively on an OREO cookie. OREO is also releasing two limited-edition Trolls World Tour OREO cookie packs. The cookies celebrate two of the film’s characters — Queen Poppy and newborn Pop Troll Tiny Diamond. Queen Poppy cookies feature pink-colored creme with glitter, and Tiny Diamond cookies have green-colored creme with glitter and popping candy. Each pack includes three fun cookie design tailored to the pack’s featured character.

Mondelēz International
www.mondelezinternational.com

