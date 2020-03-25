Wintergreen CBD Dip

CBDip is a holistic alternative to the traditional tobacco chew products. It is non-GMO and 100% tobacco- and nicotine-free. Each CBDip can contains loose, long cut dip and is packed with 200 milligrams of fast-acting full spectrum CBD, containing all the natural compounds found in hemp for a wider range of benefits than CBD alone. Users will enjoy the same effects as traditional dip minus the nicotine and tobacco. No pouches means the user decides how much to pinch and dip. Plus, all the amazing benefits of hemp-derived, full spectrum CBD and help quitting tobacco.

Flora CBD

www.gotflora.com

[email protected]