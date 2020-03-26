Thorntons Thanks its Communities With Limited-Time Offers

From now until March 31, Thorntons customers can receive 10 cents off per gallon, and first responders and health care workers can come in for a free beverage as a thank you for serving our communities during COVID-19.

Louisville, Ky.-based Thorntons, which operates 200 stores in six states, is saying thank you to our communities with two limited-time offers.

Through March 31, customers can receive 10 cents off per gallon at their local Thorntons by entering the promotion code at the pump or inside at the register when prompted for a Refreshing Rewards phone number.

All first responders and health care workers are invited to visit any Thorntons location today through March 31 for a free small coffee, cappuccino or fountain drink as a thank you for serving our communities during this challenging time.

Thorntons stores are open 24 hours a day, and the offer is good at any time.

“These are unprecedented times and our thoughts are with all those who have been impacted,” said Simon Richards, President and CEO. “We’ve greatly increased the frequency of our always high inside and outside cleaning standards, and your local Thorntons store will remain open to serve our communities with safe and clean places to shop for essential needs. These offers are our way of saying thank you to our guests, especially the first responders and health care workers who are tirelessly serving our communities during this challenging time.”