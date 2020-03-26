VERC Updates COVID-19 Response, Issues Bonuses and Pay Raises to All Employees

The company has raised employee wages, is currently hiring and is looking at options such as curbside pickup.

VERC Enterprises, with more than 30 locations throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire, is helping its nearly 400 employees during COVID-19 with a combination of bonuses and pay increases.

On March 16, the company presented all full-time employees with bonus checks of $500, and its part-time employees each received $200. Then on March 23, the company increased the pay of all store employees by $2 per hour, while increasing the salaries of each store manager by $100 per week.

“Our employees, or associates as they are known within our organization, are our most valued asset,” said Leo Vercollone, CEO of VERC Enterprises. “This is a time when we want to show them how much we appreciate everything they do.”

He said some of the company’s support staff has been working from home during this time, but for those frontline employees who can’t, the company wants to do everything it can to reward, support and thank them.

“We tell our associates that if any of them feel uncomfortable working in the stores during this time, we will do what we can to support them,” said Vercollone. “We don’t want anyone to feel uncomfortable in the workplace.”

Vercollone said all VERC locations are open, and the company is currently hiring.

“Our traffic is steady, but it has slowed down a little more each day. We’re in an industry that is definitely in demand,” he said. “Gas stations and the convenience stores are vital services at this time, especially with so many businesses closed. Customers depend on us, and we will be here to serve their needs. In fact, we are looking to hire additional associates, so we’re doing everything we can to make VERC Enterprises a preferred choice for the job seekers.”

Within each VERC location, there are now six-foot designations. The company is also following a rigorous protocol of cleaning, both overnight and during the day. In addition, it’s looking into other options, including curbside delivery.

“Our locations are sparkling clean, for the safety of our customers and our associates,” he said. “Our shelves are well-stocked. We want to make the shopping experience of everyone who comes through our doors a pleasant one.”

VERC Enterprises is also accelerating its landscaping efforts and getting a jump on the spring season.

“We want to be ready for when everything is back to normal,” Vercollone said. “However, for us, it’s business as usual right now. We thank our customers for their ongoing support, and our team of associates for delivering each day on our behalf.”