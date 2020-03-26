What Will You Do if a Store is Contaminated with COVID-19?

CStore Decisions has partnered with Scott Apter, of Apter Industries, and Brian Unrue, of Clark's Pump-N-Shop, to offer a free webinar that will provide retailers timely information on how to keep employees and customers safe, and how to properly clean a store suspected of being contaminated with the coronavirus.

During these precarious and unprecedented times, we have all been affected by the COVID-19 virus in one way or another. We understand you have a lot of questions on how to provide insight and support during this difficult period, and none more important than how to keep your employees and customers safe.

Our hearts and thoughts go out to those who have been affected by this pandemic, and we appreciate the incredibly difficult job retail employees have working on the front line to help all Americans get through this crisis. Our focus at CStore Decisions is on the health and safety of our industry family and the communities they engage with every day.

We have received many questions over the past few weeks as convenience store owners look for help to battle this latest challenge, perhaps the greatest challenge they have ever faced. No question was more prevalent than, “What should we do if an employee comes down with the coronavirus and the store has been contaminated?”

It’s a serious question with serious consequences. CStore Decisions is proud to announce that we have partnered with Scott Apter, president of Apter Industries, and Brian Unrue, director of operations for Clark’s Pump-N-Shop, for a webinar that will identify the key first steps retailers should take if they suspect a store has been infected with COVID-19.

This free webinar will take place Monday, March 30 at 2 p.m. EST.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), businesses and employers can prevent and slow the spread of COVID-19 by instituting a series of best practices. Employers should plan to respond in a flexible way to varying levels of disease transmission and be prepared to refine their business response plans as needed.

“Being proactive and having a plan in place is critical,” said Unrue, who oversees 68 stores for Ashland, Ky.-based Clark’s Pump-N-Shop. The chain employs more than 700 people. “There is no standard operating procedure for what we are dealing with, so you need to act quickly but also properly.”

Businesses are strongly encouraged to coordinate with state and local health officials, so timely and accurate information can guide appropriate responses. But the first steps you take in the event of an outbreak at a store will mitigate the transmission of the virus.

“There is so much misinformation out there right now that I don’t think anyone knows what they should do first,” said Apter, of Pittsburgh-based Apter Industries. “Once you understand what to do, stick to the plan and move swiftly to protect employees and customers.”

We hope you can join us for this important webinar to hear ideas and to also share your crisis management strategy. Registration is free, but to participate, you must register at: https://zoom.us/meeting/register

Please stay safe and healthy during these challenging times, and we look forward to you joining us on March 30.