7-Eleven Installs Sneeze Guards to Protect Frontline Employees

7-Eleven announced several new actions to support franchise and corporate stores and prevent the spread of COVID-19, including installing plexiglass sneeze guards for its frontline employees.

Each store will receive two of the transparent plastic barriers, all of which were made in North America. Installations will begin at stores in areas hardest hit by the pandemic and expand to include all U.S. stores over the next two weeks.

For easiest customer access, credit card PIN units will be located on the customer-facing side of the plexiglass sneeze guards.

“We are doing everything we can to keep stores open and stocked with the products local communities need, while also keeping customers safe. These new sneeze guards provide additional protection for customers, store associates and Franchisees,” said 7‑Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto. “We are monitoring the changing situation and CDC recommendations and will continue to prioritize the health of our customers, store associates and Franchisees across America.”

In addition, the company said it is securing necessary cleaning supplies, hand sanitizers, masks and gloves for franchisees, their employees and corporate associates, as well as installing high-quality floor decals that instruct customers to practice social distancing in stores. As. with the. sneeze guards, floor decal installations will begin at stores in areas hardest hit by the pandemic.

In further support of franchisees, 7-Eleven is adjusting specific fees and credits that will result in $38 million dollars in cash flow assistance to franchisees in the coming months.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.