Inspired by the global flavors of the beloved Latin dessert, Bubbies Churro Mochi Ice Cream fuses the indulgent experience of authentic fried churros into a one-of-a-kind new mochi ice cream treat. The Churro Mochi Ice Cream was the winner of the 2019 #MakeMyBubbies contest, which invited fans to submit and vote on social media for their favorite aspiring flavor. Bubbies treats, including the new Churro Mochi Ice Cream, never use corn syrup or any artificial colors or flavoring. All Bubbies treats are non-GMO and are Certified Kosher Dairy and Certified Gluten Free. Bubbies Churro Mochi Ice Cream will be available this summer for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $2 each.

Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream & Desserts

www.bubbiesicecream.com