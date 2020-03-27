Enmarket Suspends Self-Serve Foodservice, Increases Employee Pay

Hourly Enmarket employees will receive a check equivalent to $2 per hour for all hours worked from March 26 through April 15, and for March and April, Enmarket is guaranteeing a 100% payout of its bonus for all eligible managers and support staff.

Savannah, Ga.-based Enmarket announced several new measures to combat COVID-19 and thank employees for their hard work and dedication. The company has committed to raising pay rates by $2 per hour for all non-salaried store employees from March 26 through April 15. In addition, salaried managers will be guaranteed 100% of their bonus potential for the months of March and April.

Other measures the company has taken include suspended sales of all self-serve foodservice items, including hot dogs, fresh pastries and frozen yogurt, as well as dispensed beverages in refill cups. Enmarket is still preparing fresh food in its Eatery kitchens under sanitary conditions, but all in-store dining has been closed.

“Our team members working in stores are going above and beyond to ensure that every Enmarket location is open to the public in this time of need,” said Enmarket President Brett Giesick. “Vehicles are still on the road, and drivers need to know that they have convenient access to fuel, fresh food, snacks and beverages. Our store team members are the ones that make this possible. We are extremely proud and appreciative of their dedication, and we want to recognize their efforts.”

Each hourly-paid Enmarket employee will receive a one-time check equivalent to $2 per hour for all hours worked from March 26 through April 15. This will include field technicians and other hourly team members that work in the field to support multiple stores. Salaried managers and field support staff are paid out bonuses each quarter. For the months of March and April, Enmarket is guaranteeing a 100% payout of that bonus for all eligible managers and support staff.

Enmarket is Savannah, Ga.’s largest convenience store chain, employing more than 1,300 people and operating 125 convenience stores, 14 quick-serve restaurants and a fast casual restaurant as the 49th largest convenience store operator in the country.

Founded as Interstate Stations by Robert Demere in 1963, the retailer operates convenience stores in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. The company is committed to giving back to the community through many charitable contributions and volunteer efforts, offering fresh food, healthy snacks and competitively priced quality fuel as part of its mission to enrich life.