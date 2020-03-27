Kum & Go Raises Employee Wages Until May 3, Offers Free COVID-19 Testing

Among the changes, all Kum & Go store associates, including General Managers, will receive an additional $2 per hour backdated to March 16 and until May 3.

In a letter signed by Chairman and CEO Kyle Krause on March 26, Iowa-based Kum & Go, which operates 400 stores in 11 states, announced that it will increase its pay for all store associates, including general managers, by $2 an hour backdated to March 16 and until May 3.

“In these unprecedented, challenging times, our Store Associates have been on the front lines of this national emergency, embodying our core values every day,” Krause said.

Other changes outlined in the letter include spot bonuses to all associates who lead COVID-19 related store sanitation safeguarding, additional “Thank You” bonuses to all general managers and district supervisors and a free meal for all store associates during their shift, in addition to the everyday discounts available.

These new policies come alongside Kum & Go’s ongoing commitments to its employees’ health and well-being, including 14-day paid leave for all associates needing to self-quarantine, free COVID-19 testing, waived telehealth fees for those on the company’s health plan, its associate loan program and its Employee Assistance Program for mental health support.

“Our communities depend on our 400 stores for food, fuel, and so much more,” said Krause. “The commitments we’re making today will ensure our people are able to continue to serve communities in this time of extraordinary need. Nothing is more important than our Associates’ health and well-being, and I am proud that we are able to stand by them, their families, & the communities we proudly serve today, and always.”

The company said it will continue to monitor and review as the situation evolves.