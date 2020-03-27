Private Label CBD Coffee Sweetener, Brightener

Austin, Texas-based broad spectrum hemp producer Socati Corp. has launched two new private label, CBD-infused products for hot beverages. Each of the water dispersible powdered formulas are packaged as single serve stick packs and contain customizable levels of high-purity CBD per serving. Socati’s broad spectrum hemp ingredients are produced in a certified Good Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) facility, are non-GMO, are kosher and suitable for vegan diets. Both products are sugar and dairy-free, and come in a rapidly dissolving powder stick pack. The CBD Coffee Brightener is an unflavored, unsweetened and pairs well with both dairy or non-dairy additives. The CBD Coffee Sweetener is Madagascar vanilla brown sugar flavored and is sweetened naturally with stevia and monk fruit.

