Tiger Fuel Donates to Local Restaurants, Supports First Responders

Charlottesville, Va.-based Tiger Fuel Company, which operates nine convenience stores and 10 car washes in central Virginia, donated $2,000 to The Charlottesville Restaurant Community Fund, a GoFundMe for foodservice workers who need help paying bills, and buying fuel and groceries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My brother and I were born and raised in Charlottesville, and many of these local restaurants feel like home,” said Tiger Fuel Company President Gordon Sutton. “Beer Run is right across the street from our office and we consider them to not only be great partners, but great friends. We’d like to lend a helping hand to the local restaurant community during this challenging time and donate a portion of our sales to those who are so hospitable to us all year round.”

Tiger is also offering discounts to those who are on the frontlines of the pandemic.

First responders and healthcare workers who are dressed in uniform or present a valid I.D. can receive a complimentary coffee or fountain drink at all nine Markets, Tiger’s gourmet-to-go convenience stores. With every sandwich purchased, first responders can receive a free signature sandwich of their choice. Online ordering is available at The Markets’ four deli locations. Customers can order online, pre-pay and call the store for curbside pickup.

“We depend on these first responders, and this is something we can do to show how much we appreciate what they do to support our community,” said Retail Director Maurice Lamarche. “We’d like to extend a thank you to them during this unprecedented time.”