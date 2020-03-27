Wawa Suspends Made-to-Order Food in Philadelphia Stores

On March 26, Wawa announced that is no longer serving made-to-order food in its Philadelphia stores due to COVID-19 guidance from Philadelphia City officials. But it will continue to serve those items through delivery services and will expand its hot and cold ready-made express items.
The full made-to-order menu items will still be available through delivery services such as DoorDash, GrubHub and UberEats. And mobile orders placed through The Wawa App will be filled through four designated Wawa stores that will be converted to delivery and mobile order fulfillment sites.
The company also said it is installing plastic shields at check-out counters to protect staff.
On March 20, Wawa introduced the following changes:
- Suspending self-serve coffee; a Wawa associate will serve coffee to customers
- Suspending all self-service fountain beverages, Icee drinks, cappuccino and iced coffee
- Individually bagging all bakery products
- Enhanced its already cleaning and quality standards by increasing the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting all touch points and surfaces
- Adjusting store hours and implementing overnight closure between 2-3 a.m. at all locations for additional store cleaning, sanitation and stocking.