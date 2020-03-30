Cheddar Cheese Crisps

Whisps Snacks announced its next two flavors: Whisps Tangy Ranch Cheese Crisps and Whisps Nacho Cheese Crisps. With artisanal cheesemakers in charge, these new, snackable cheese crisps feature 100% cheddar cheese exclusively made for Whisps and perfect blends of savory spices to elevate these iconic flavors. Perfect for everyday snacking or pairing with your favorite beverage, Whisps Tangy Ranch combines exclusively-aged cheddar and spices like garlic and onion powder to achieve a perfectly cool, smooth ranch flavor, while Whisps Nacho packs a cheesy punch enhanced with tomato, garlic and a touch of pepper. Like all Whisps, these new snacks have 10+ grams of protein and only three grams of carbs per serving. Whisps are also an excellent source of calcium, gluten free, keto, and vegetarian friendly.

Whisps Snacks

www.whisps.com