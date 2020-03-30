Choice Market Offers Contactless Pick-Up, Delivery and Discounts During COVID-19

Among its recent changes, Denver-based Choice Market Choice is offering a 20% discount to service industry employees, first responders and medical personnel.

Denver-based Choice Market has implemented several changes to its stores during COVID-19, including discounts for service industry employees, first responders and medical personnel, as well as the addition of home essentials and contactless pick-up and delivery options.

The company also said it will compensate employees if they need time off due to potential exposure.

“Choice is committed to ensuring the safety of our customers and our staff and will continue to take proactive measures while we service our customers with fresh food, groceries and home necessities,” said Owner and Founder Mike Fogarty in a letter to customers.

Customers can order any item for pick-up online, then call the store when they arrive, and Choice Market will deliver the items to the customer’s vehicle.

In addition, customers can select ‘contactless delivery’ through Choice Market’s third-party delivery partners. To help reduce the delivery expense to customers, those who order through UberEats will receive $5 off an order of $20 or more.

In an effort to support those most impacted by COVID-19, Choice is offering a 20% discount on the entire bill for any employee in the service industry as well as any first responders and medical personnel.

“We know these are difficult times for everyone, which is why we are committed to making sure our Denver community has what they need to ride this out at home,” said Fogarty.

The company has also updated its hours of operation, closed in-store seating and is limiting customers to no more than 10 at a time. And it has enhanced sanitation and safety procedures including sanitizing all high-contact surfaces every 15 minutes and requiring all staff members to wear disposable gloves at all times, including those not handling food.

Choice will add additional home essentials to its shelves and delivery platforms, including paper products, bathroom products, proteins, produce, dairy and dry goods. Paper products will be limited to two units per customer.