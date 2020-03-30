ITG Brands Donates $50,000 to Local COVID-19 Relief Fund

ITG Brands Chairman and CEO Oliver Kutz urges others to join in on United Way of Greater Greensboro’s effort and follow the guidance of local, state and federal officials concerning best practices to prevent the spread of the virus.

Greensboro, N.C.-based ITG Brands is donating $50,000 to support those impacted by COVID-19.

The contribution comes in response to the United Way of Greater Greensboro’s request for members of the community to assist its humanitarian efforts in the face of this unprecedented crisis affecting the entire community.

“We share United Way of Greater Greensboro’s concerns — and, indeed, a concern shared around the world — regarding COVID-19,” said Oliver Kutz, chairman and CEO of ITG Brands. “Our contribution to the United Way of Greater Greensboro’s virus relief fund is one small way we can help our community as we focus on the safety of our employees, customers and the broader community. We urge everyone who can to join in this effort. We also remind our fellow citizens to follow the guidance of local, state and federal officials concerning best practices to prevent the spread of this virus.”

ITG Brands has previously supported relief efforts from a special relief fund designated for natural disasters, such hurricanes, tornados and earthquakes.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our neighbors here in our own community and everywhere around the world who have been impacted by this pandemic,” Kutz said.

ITG Brands LLC, the third-largest tobacco company in the U.S., maintains its corporate headquarters in Greensboro, N.C.