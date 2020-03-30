Nouria Provides Hourly Pay Raises in Response to COVID-19

Along with the hourly pay raises, Nouria is taking proactive steps to ensure the safety of its customers and employees across all locations.

Nouria Energy announced that is providing hourly pay raises of $1 to its store employees, car wash employees and field maintenance techs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Employees were notified of the hourly pay raise on March 22 in a statement sent from Nouria’s President and CEO Tony El-Nemr:

“You are truly our Nouria HEROES. I feel proud and blessed that you are the heart and face of Nouria. You go to work every day to support our local communities. The last few weeks have demonstrated that our Nouria team is on the front lines of this pandemic and plays a critical role not just in the economy, but in the healthy functioning and survival of our society.

“During these difficult days, everyone will be stretched and stressed. Some of you have to deal with difficult family circumstances, whether it is a loss of daycare or loss of a job by your significant other. So we want to stand by our word to take care of our team members, because you are at the center of everything we do. To support our hardworking men and women in the field, effective immediately Sunday March 22nd 2020 and for the next five weeks, through April 25th 2020, every store employee, car wash employee and field maintenance techs will receive an hourly pay raise of $1.”

Along with the hourly pay raises, Nouria is taking proactive steps to ensure the safety of its customers and employees across all locations.

Founded in 1989 by Tony El-Nemr, Nouria Energy is one of New England’s largest and most trusted family-owned and operated convenience stores and fuel retailers. The company owns owns 137 c-store locations, 46 Golden Nozzle carwashes; an award winning Whately Diner; a successful wholesale and logistics business; and supplies fuel to a network of nearly 150+ dealers.